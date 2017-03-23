Wild elephants rescued from muddy bom...

Wild elephants rescued from muddy bomb crater in Cambodia

Saturday

Eleven wild elephants, including a baby, were rescued from a mud-filled bomb crater in Cambodia on Saturday after languishing in the swampy waters for four days, an environmental official said. PHNOM PENH: Eleven wild elephants, including a baby, were rescued from a mud-filled bomb crater in Cambodia on Saturday after languishing in the swampy waters for four days, an environmental official said.

