U.N. slams sale of Cambodian women's ...

U.N. slams sale of Cambodian women's breast milk by U.S. firm

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The sale of breast milk from Cambodian women by a U.S. firm is a form of exploitation, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Wednesday, after reports the Phnom Penh government had suspended exports of the milk. The Cambodian government this week temporarily banned exports by Utah-based Ambrosia Labs, which collects breast milk from Cambodian women to be sold in the United States, according to the Phnom Penh Post newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC