Trial of Kem Ley murder suspect does little to quell scepticism

In side-by-side frames of CCTV footage taken seconds apart, Oeut Ang can be seen running down Mao Tse Tung Boulevard in Phnom Penh moments after shooting political analyst Kem Ley, with two motorbikes and an SUV believed to be carrying police officials trailing him closely at low speed. Fresh news Family and friends of Kem Ley, human rights advocates and a large swath of Cambodians on social media yesterday expressed deep scepticism over the evidence presented at the trial of the political analyst's alleged killer , former soldier Oeut Ang.

