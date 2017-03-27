Trafficked women back from Ho Chi Min...

Trafficked women back from Ho Chi Minh City

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Two repatriated Cambodian nationals leave Phnom Penh International Airport last year after being trafficked to China to be sold as brides. Cambodian and Vietnamese authorities this week repatriated three women who were in Ho Chi Minh City about to be trafficked to China.

Chicago, IL

