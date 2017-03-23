~ the stride ~

Saturday

A shot straight into the late afternoon sun as these monks with flapping robes swept passed my camera for an instant intent on reaching the other side of the river. Taken along the wobbly Bamboo Bridge in Kampong Cham on my haunt for a bit of fresh air, it's not a great deal though just an experiment in trying to create a mood of reality when the camera sees a relationship between humans and their environment.

Chicago, IL

