Thai-Cambodian Products Piloted As GIS In ASEAN

25 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations , the European Union , and Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property have registered Lamphun's silk from Thailand and Cambodian pepper and loaf sugar as part of a piloted project of GI products in ASEAN, Thai News Agency reported. According to World Intellectual Property Organisation geographical indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Chicago, IL

