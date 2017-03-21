Thai-Cambodian Products Piloted As GIS In ASEAN

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations , the European Union , and Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property have registered Lamphun's silk from Thailand and Cambodian pepper and loaf sugar as part of a piloted project of GI products in ASEAN, Thai News Agency reported. According to World Intellectual Property Organisation geographical indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

