Spotlight turns on art collectors at Java Cafe

14 hrs ago

Highlights from the collections of the city's art lovers will be on display beginning next week in a new exhibition to promote the purchasing of local artwork. Object of Collecting , which opens on Wednesday at Java CafA©, is a window into what hangs on the walls of arts patrons, as well as the relationship of collectors to the work they buy.

