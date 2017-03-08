Southeast Asia: 3 Countries in 14 Days
A long tail boat, taking tourists down the Chao Phraya River, goes past Santa Cruz Church. Santa Cruz Church was established in 1769 to serve Portuguese soldiers in the employ of King Taksin, who reestablished the Siamese empire after the Burmese sacked the ancient Siamese capital of Ayutthaya.
