South Korea donates over 200 military vehicles to Cambodia

1 hr ago Read more: UPI

South Korea recently donated 222 military vehicles to the Cambodian armed forces as part of an effort to bolster the country's homeland security assets. Cambodia formally received 208 trucks and 14 engineering vehicles during a ceremony held at the Techno Hun Sen Military Technical Institute in the southern province of Kampong Speu.

