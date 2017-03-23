Sorry Trump, Cambodia owes the U.S. nothing

It's the height of hypocrisy, arrogance and amoral audacity for the United States to demand Cambodia - target of one of the most brutal bombing campaigns in world history - to pay back war debt accrued by the pro-U.S. puppet regime in pre-1975 Phnom Penh, but it is very much in keeping with the hypocritical, arrogant and audaciously amoral tone in Washington these days. The $500 million bill that Uncle Sam has come knocking for is not small change, but it is a pittance compared to the destruction the U.S. wreaked on Cambodia by incessant B-52 bombing during the Vietnam War that left hundreds of thousands left dead in its wake, including countless children.

