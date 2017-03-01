Sex workers gather to remember Kunthea

A woman at a memorial service holds flowers and a photo of Pen Kunthea, a Phnom Penh sex worker who drowned while attempting to flee from district security guards. Martin de Bourmont A little more than two months after her death, nearly 50 sex workers and their supporters gathered on Friday to honour the memory of Pen Kunthea , a Phnom Penh sex worker who drowned in the Tonle Sap river on the night of January 1 while fleeing Daun Penh district security guards.

Chicago, IL

