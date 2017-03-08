Sathapana Bank proceeds with logo change

A man passes the head office of Sathapana Bank in Phnom Penh last month, after the bank removed its corporate logo. Sathapana Bank has pre-emptively removed its signature golden lion logo from all 162 branches nationwide as the private bank aims to deflect government criticism and avoid confusion as being identified as a state-owned institution, a bank executive said yesterday.

