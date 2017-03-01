RCAF-Aus training called off

A Cambodian anti-terrorism unit stands guard during an air-crash drill during a full-scale airport-emergency exercise in 2010 at Phnom Penh's Military Air Force Base. Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP Australia has become the latest Western country to see military cooperation programs with Cambodia suspended, with the scrapping of a counter-terrorism exercise, a defence official confirmed yesterday.

