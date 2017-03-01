Radar could save Cambodia's ancient cities and huge temple
Using radar and satellite imagery, researchers can now study how changes in groundwater is causing the widespread decay of these unique monuments. A team of Chinese and Cambodian scientists used a combination of synthetic aperture radar interferometry and high-resolution satellite images to track monument collapse at Angkor Wat in Cambodia The research, which is published in Science Advances , found that seasonal variations of the groundwater table and the thermodynamics of stone materials were causing the collapse of monuments.
