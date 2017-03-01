Radar could save Cambodia's ancient c...

Radar could save Cambodia's ancient cities and huge temple

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

Using radar and satellite imagery, researchers can now study how changes in groundwater is causing the widespread decay of these unique monuments. A team of Chinese and Cambodian scientists used a combination of synthetic aperture radar interferometry and high-resolution satellite images to track monument collapse at Angkor Wat in Cambodia The research, which is published in Science Advances , found that seasonal variations of the groundwater table and the thermodynamics of stone materials were causing the collapse of monuments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC