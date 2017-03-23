Preah Vihear on the agenda at Thailand-Cambodia border meeting
Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also the deputy prime minister overseeing security affairs, will meet with his counterpart General Tea Banh at the 12th Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on March 29 and 30. "The two sides will review work done and pursue further collaboration between security agencies of the two countries for security and public order in border areas," Maj-General Kongcheep Tantrawanicj, the spokesman for Thailand's Defence Ministry, said on Sunday.
