Preah Vihear on the agenda at Thailan...

Preah Vihear on the agenda at Thailand-Cambodia border meeting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Nation

Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also the deputy prime minister overseeing security affairs, will meet with his counterpart General Tea Banh at the 12th Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on March 29 and 30. "The two sides will review work done and pursue further collaboration between security agencies of the two countries for security and public order in border areas," Maj-General Kongcheep Tantrawanicj, the spokesman for Thailand's Defence Ministry, said on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC