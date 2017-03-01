PM, Sokha talk leaked Conversation purports to show private negotiations between rivals

Opposition leader Kem Sokha speaks to Prime Minister Hun Sen at a session at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh late last year. AFP The prime minster yesterday boasted he was pulling the opposition's strings after verifying as "one hundred percent" true a leaked phone conversation purporting to feature details of a back-channel deal with opposition leader Kem Sokha, as the latter attempted to negotiate his freedom from effective house arrest .

