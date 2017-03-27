Phnom Penh City Center wins in three categories at Cambodia property awards
Cambodia's Phnom Penh City Center development won multiple awards at the second annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards on March 24, taking home the honours in three of the five categories it entered. PPCC won the awards for Best Residential Architectural Design for Residence90, Best Retail Architectural Design for The EDGE, and Best Office Development for The Vanguard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
