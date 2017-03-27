Phnom Penh City Center wins in three ...

Phnom Penh City Center wins in three categories at Cambodia property awards

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Cambodia's Phnom Penh City Center development won multiple awards at the second annual PropertyGuru Cambodia Property Awards on March 24, taking home the honours in three of the five categories it entered. PPCC won the awards for Best Residential Architectural Design for Residence90, Best Retail Architectural Design for The EDGE, and Best Office Development for The Vanguard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC