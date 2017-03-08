Online tool to compare loans

A woman receives money from a finance officer at Prasac Microfinance Institution, the country's largest MFI, in Phnom Penh. Spean Luy, the first dedicated website that allows users to compare the terms and interest rates of loan products from various Cambodian lenders, is looking to help borrowers make better financial decisions in a diverse and often confusing credit market.

