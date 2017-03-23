One arrested for 'negligence' after b...

One arrested for 'negligence' after blast at Levi's supplier

Khy Srey Moa, 23, one of seven victims rushed to Preah Kossamak Hospital after she was injured in an explosion at a Chinese-owned factory on Wednesday in Phnom Penh's Sen Sok district. Following the deadly explosion at Levi's supplier Zhen Tai Garment factory in the capital's Sen Sok district on Wednesday, authorities yesterday arrested a factory employee for alleged negligence.

