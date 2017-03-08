Number's up for lottery operator in K...

Number's up for lottery operator in K Chhnang

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

The 61-year-old operator of an illegal Kampong Chhnang lottery will have to do calculations on his fingers and toes from now on as police in the province's eponymous commune snared the man's calculator, along with a notebook and $60 cash as they arrested him on Friday. Police said they had previously warned the man to find a new calling, but he continued the profitable racket leading to police scooping him up at a market where he was caught with the tools of his trade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC