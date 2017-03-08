Number's up for lottery operator in K Chhnang

The 61-year-old operator of an illegal Kampong Chhnang lottery will have to do calculations on his fingers and toes from now on as police in the province's eponymous commune snared the man's calculator, along with a notebook and $60 cash as they arrested him on Friday. Police said they had previously warned the man to find a new calling, but he continued the profitable racket leading to police scooping him up at a market where he was caught with the tools of his trade.

