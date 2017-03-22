New role for RCAF chief

The commander-in-chief of Cambodia's ostensibly neutral armed forces, Pol Saroeun, will expand his formal roles within the ruling Cambodian People's Party, taking over as head of its provincial working group in Takeo province following the death last week of deputy prime minister Sok An, who previously held the position. The CPP's permanent committee, of which Saroeun is a member, made the decision on March 17, according to a document circulated in local media yesterday.

