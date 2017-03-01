Man confesses killing Cambodia activi...

Man confesses killing Cambodia activist but family doubts it

A Cambodian man on Wednesday confessed in court to killing an outspoken government critic over an unpaid loan, but the victim's family said he's a scapegoat in a political assassination. Migrant worker Oeut Ang said he fired shots that killed Kem Ley last July because he was upset over the $3,000 he was owed.

