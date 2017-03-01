Man confesses killing Cambodia activist but family doubts it
In this June 4, 2016, file photo, prominent political analyst Kem Ley smiles as he celebrated the 67th anniversary to commemorate the Kampuchea Krom territory's return to Vietnam by the French government, at Chroy Changvar, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. A Cambodian man has confessed in court Wednesday to killing Kem Ley over an unpaid loan, but the victim's family says he's a scapegoat in a political assassination.
