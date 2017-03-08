Ley screening quashed

Armed police arrest four young activists after shutting down their screening of a news report on Kem Ley's murder yesterday in Phnom Penh. Armed police and security guards yesterday shut down a screening about the murder of political commentator Kem Ley and arrested four young activists in charge of the event.

