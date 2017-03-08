Korean pop star Rain to play Koh Pich...

Korean pop star Rain to play Koh Pich this month

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

South Korean pop star Jung Ji-hoon 'Rain' performs at the stadium in Ho Chi Minh city, in 2007, as part of his World Tour that was attended by some 15,000 local fans. STR/AFP Internationally acclaimed Korean pop star and actor Jung Ji-hoon, known by the stage name 'Rain', will perform at a concert sponsored by Smart Axiata in Phnom Penh at the end of March, the company confirmed today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC