Kingdom's UN rep refutes criticisms

9 hrs ago

Cambodian Ambassador to the United Nations Ney Sam Ol speaks during the 33rd Session of the Human Rights Council in September last year. Photo supplied Cambodia's representative to the United Nations on Thursday refuted recent UN criticism of the Kingdom's human rights situation, arguing that human rights concerns were simply a pretext to "stir instability".

Chicago, IL

