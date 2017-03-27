Kheng appeals for help in Kingdom's d...

Kheng appeals for help in Kingdom's drug war

19 hrs ago

Interior Minister Sar Kheng yesterday appealed to the international community for aid in Cambodia's drug war , while the country's anti-drug chief continued to call for local officials to be given the authority to force drug users into compulsory "treatment centres" without a trial. Speaking at the last day of the National Authority for Combating Drugs' annual meeting, chairman Ke Kim Yan responded directly to an article yesterday in The Post in which an independent drug expert said his proposed policy would violate human rights.

Chicago, IL

