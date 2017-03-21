KDIC steps up recovery efforts on fai...

KDIC steps up recovery efforts on failed Cambodian deals

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Gwak Bumgook, president and CEO of the Korean Deposit Insurance Corporation, reveals how the agency is trying to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in failed and hidden deals by Korean investors in Cambodia. The Korean Deposit Insurance Corporation , a state-run body that is tasked with collecting assets on failed property and financial services investments, opened its first overseas branch in Phnom Penh earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC