KDIC steps up recovery efforts on failed Cambodian deals
Gwak Bumgook, president and CEO of the Korean Deposit Insurance Corporation, reveals how the agency is trying to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in failed and hidden deals by Korean investors in Cambodia. The Korean Deposit Insurance Corporation , a state-run body that is tasked with collecting assets on failed property and financial services investments, opened its first overseas branch in Phnom Penh earlier this month.
