Jailings used to silence dissent: rights groups

ADHOC officials Ny Sokha and Yi Soksan escorted out of a police van for their bail hearing at Appeal Court last month in Phnom Penh. Nearly 80 civil society groups yesterday slammed the recent denial of bail to four human rights officials, harsh sentencing of land activist Tep Vanny and increased intimidation of NGOs, calling it a "deliberate strategy" by authorities to suppress dissent ahead of the upcoming elections.

