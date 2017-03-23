Interest Cap Poses Body Blow for Cambodian Microfinance
Just months ahead of local elections, the Cambodian government has ordered the microfinance industry to cap the interest rate on new loans at 18 percent a year. While borrowers will applaud that at least in the short term the decision has rocked the industry, which fears some firms will go bankrupt.
