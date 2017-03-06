Infant's 'vicious homicide' leaves fa...

Infant's 'vicious homicide' leaves family reeling in SR

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Horn Sokheng was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping and murdering a 10-year-old in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied A family is in mourning after the "vicious homicide" of their 1-month-old daughter in Battambang, an attack that came on the heels of an attempted rape late last week.

Chicago, IL

