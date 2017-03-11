In The Shadow Of The Banyan Tree

I have read a fair amount of nonfiction about Cambodia over the years, but when I was researching new books to read while in Cambodia and SE Asia I came across a well-received novel, In The Shadow Of The Banyan by Vaddey Ratner, and thought that would be a good book to start with. It is basically the autobiographical story of Vaddey fictionalized-seven year old Raami is driven from her upper class home in Phnom Penh by the Khmer Rouge and survives the horrific mass collectivization that would claim the lives of one to two million people before liberation by the Vietnamese.

