In The Shadow Of The Banyan Tree
I have read a fair amount of nonfiction about Cambodia over the years, but when I was researching new books to read while in Cambodia and SE Asia I came across a well-received novel, In The Shadow Of The Banyan by Vaddey Ratner, and thought that would be a good book to start with. It is basically the autobiographical story of Vaddey fictionalized-seven year old Raami is driven from her upper class home in Phnom Penh by the Khmer Rouge and survives the horrific mass collectivization that would claim the lives of one to two million people before liberation by the Vietnamese.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lost In Translation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC