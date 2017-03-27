In memory of Zaha Hadid
Today mourners worldwide recall the untimely death of Dame Zaha Mohammad Hadid, an Iraqi-born architect whose global achievements and honours rank her among the world's most talented. At the Sleuk Rith Institute - a permanent Documentation Center of Cambodia, we are graced by having managed to enshrine her talent in the institute's innovative design, which in itself has achieved significant renown, in particular for the uniquely novel approach it takes to architecture conceived to honour the memory of innocent victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
