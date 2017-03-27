Hun Sen tells parties to refrain from...

Hun Sen tells parties to refrain from insults, drawing accusations of hypocrisy

Read more: Pnompenh Post

In the middle of what observers and experts have described as a sustained legal, political and, at times, physical onslaught against the opposition, Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday called for parties to refrain from attacking or insulting their opponents in the run-up to the June commune elections. Speaking at a school inauguration in Kratie province, the premier said there needed to be a civil environment free of antagonism ahead of the elections, before adding his own thinly veiled legal warning to those who indulged in "insulting" other parties.

Chicago, IL

