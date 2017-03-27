Hotline to link up Cambodia

Hotline to link up Cambodia

The Thai and Cambodian defence forces will open a hotline to hasten bilateral cooperation, the joint border meeting in Cambodia decided yesterday. The hotline will enable the two sides to establish rapid communication at both the decision-making and operation levels, said Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

Chicago, IL

