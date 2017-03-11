Hitachi Elevator Cambodia established in

HITACHI LTD has announced the establishment of Hitachi Elevator Co in Phnom Penh, primarily aimed at stimulating sales and maintenance of elevators and escalators in Cambodia. Hitachi Elevator Cambodia is a joint venture between Hitachi's Thailand-based subsidiary Siam-Hitachi Elevator Co and CMED Group Co in Cambodia.

