Grantham woman is helping to raise A 30,000 to bring seriously ill friend home from Cambodia
A Grantham woman is highlighting the plight of a friend who has fallen seriously ill and is in intensive care in a Cambodian hospital. Lauren Duke, of Gonerby, has joined others in trying to raise the money to help bring Patsy Boguzas home after she fell ill with pneumonia and septicaemia.
