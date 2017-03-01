Fire razes more than 40 homes near river

Fire razes more than 40 homes near river

21 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

More than 40 houses burned down in a fire in a Daun Penh district slum last night, although Phnom Penh officials reported no injuries or deaths. The fire raged for about two hours in Srah Chak commune on the riverbank of the Tonle Sap, with 29 fire trucks sent to fight the flames.

Chicago, IL

