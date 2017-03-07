Filmmakers urged to document heritage
FROM LEFT: Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Al Remaihi, DFI Director Film Fund and Programs Hanaa Issa, Film director Rithy Pahn and Doha Film Institute Artistic Adviser Elia Suleiman ahead of the Master Screening of "Missing Picture" on day three of Qumra. Cambodian-French filmmaker and Qumra Master Rithy Panh has advised emerging filmmakers in Qatar to document their heritage to preserve history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC