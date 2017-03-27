Exhibit sends a message in a bottle

In an exhibition opening tonight at the Asia Foundation's Community Art Gallery, artist Phe Sophon uses waste - specifically plastic bottles - to both explore the human impact on the environment and to interrogate the meaning of life. "When I went to other countries like Japan, I noticed the beauty of the cities and that urged me to think back to Cambodia, and what do we have [in Phnom Penh] compared to those other countries and cities? So I came up with the idea of using what Phnom Penh has the most plastic bottles," Sophon says.

