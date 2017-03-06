Disabled women fired at factory
Disabled workers who accuse their employer of discrimination pose for a photo in the capital yesterday. Cambodian Disabled People's Organization Twenty disabled workers, all women, travelled to Phnom Penh yesterday from Kampong Speu province to make a plea for the government to investigate what they see as discrimination by Shimano Co Ltd. They accuse the garment factory of abruptly firing them without cause last month.
