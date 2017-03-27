Deportation, exploitation and death a...

Deportation, exploitation and death at the Thai border

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Vendors block the Poipet International Border Checkpoint last month by dumping nearly 1,000 kilograms of fish in the street in protest against a Thai tariff increase. Photo supplied It had only been a few days since the latest crackdown on Cambodian migrants working in Thailand - more than 1,000 illegal workers were sent back in only three days in early March before attention once again turned to this slow burning international conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC