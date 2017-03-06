CPP lawmaker calls for inquiry into road rage
A screenshot from a video showing the damage done to the car in an road rage incident late last week in Phnom Penh. Fresh News Cambodian People's Party lawmaker Sar Sokha has called for the arrest of a road rage perpetrator, publishing the alleged offender's information on Facebook following an incident on Saturday night that saw a Lexus SUV's windows smashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC