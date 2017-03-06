CPP lawmaker calls for inquiry into r...

CPP lawmaker calls for inquiry into road rage

A screenshot from a video showing the damage done to the car in an road rage incident late last week in Phnom Penh. Fresh News Cambodian People's Party lawmaker Sar Sokha has called for the arrest of a road rage perpetrator, publishing the alleged offender's information on Facebook following an incident on Saturday night that saw a Lexus SUV's windows smashed.

