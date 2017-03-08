CPP commune chiefs join fray against ...

CPP commune chiefs join fray against slogan

Opposition leader Kem Sokha speaks at an extraordinary party congress to confirm new party leadership last week at the Party headquarters in Phnom Penh Some two dozen ruling party commune chiefs have released statements condemning the opposition party's new campaign slogan , saying it belittled their "heroic efforts" to serve their communities. The Cambodia National Rescue Party's catchphrase, which calls on voters to replace commune chiefs who "serve the party" with those who "serve the people", has riled the ruling Cambodian People's Party, which has threatened legal action for "incitement".

