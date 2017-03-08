Councillors decry omission

People search for their names on the new NEC voter lists in Phnom Penh's Tonle Bassac commune in January. A sitting Sam Rainsy Party commune chief and council members from four communes in Ratanakkiri yesterday decried their omission from the Cambodia National Rescue Party's list of candidates for the upcoming June ballot.

