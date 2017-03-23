'Choub Samlab' gets life in prison

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Oeut Ang, also known as Choub Samlab, or 'meet to kill', sits in a prison truck yesterday upon arrival at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of political analyst Kem Ley last July. Eight months after firing two bullets point blank into political analyst Kem Ley, former soldier and ex-monk Oeut Ang was yesterday sentenced to life in prison for murder and illegal gun possession, while it was also revealed two more suspects were under investigation.

Chicago, IL

