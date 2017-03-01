Cathay Dragon probe after plane suffers tail strike on landing in Cambodia
Cathay Dragon is investigating why one of its aircraft suffered a tail strike on Friday upon landing in Siem Reap in Cambodia. Pilot error, mechanical, technical, or weather-related issues would likely be the focus of the probe, experienced Cathay Pacific pilot and Hong Kong Airline Pilots Association president David Newbery said.
