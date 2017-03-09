Cambodia's national airline launches direct flights to China's Macao
Cambodia's national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air commenced its direct flights between southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province and China's Macao on Wednesday, local media reported Thursday, citing an airline official. Macao becomes the flagship carrier's second international destination from Preah Sihanouk province and the eighth from Cambodia, after Bangkok, Da Nang, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai Pudong.
