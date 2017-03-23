Cambodia's 'Buzzfeed' Attracts Silico...

Cambodia's 'Buzzfeed' Attracts Silicon Valley Investment

Khmerload, a Cambodian entertainment news website modeled after the American media giant Buzzfeed , has become the country's first local tech startup to attract the backing of Silicon Valley investors. The grant pushed the company's value to more than $1 million, according to In Vichet, Khmerload's founder and CEO .

