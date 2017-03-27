Cambodian protesters block Aranyaprathet bridge after fee hike
Fifty Cambodian protesters used vegetable pushcarts to block the Thai-Cambodia friendship bridge near the Ban Klong Leuk permanent border pass in Sa Kaew's Aranyaprathet district on Wednesday morning. The blockage on the Poi Pet side at 9am paralysed the flow of traffic with 280 Cambodia-bound cargo trucks lined up bumper to bumper in a three-kilometre-long stretch from the Aranyaprathet immigration checkpoint to Ban Kilo Ha.
